Holiday happenings around Winnebago County
Rockford River Lights, on the banks of the Rock River between State Street and Jefferson Street bridges, runs Friday and Saturday 5:30-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 31. Santa Claus at the Mall, Lincoln Mall, 1255 W. Galena Avenue, Freeport, 11-4 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit with Santa who will be at the Mall every Saturday and Sunday during the holiday season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love Rockford
|Dec 20
|Holly
|3
|Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo...
|Dec 20
|Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢
|1
|Marty gilbert
|Dec 11
|Marty
|8
|Jimmy dale harris
|Dec 5
|shazbotbaru0
|1
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Dec 2
|Miss Thing
|27
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov 29
|fact
|2
|Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07)
|Nov 28
|Fadumo from Canada
|1,210
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC