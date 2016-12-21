Holiday happenings around Winnebago County

Rockford River Lights, on the banks of the Rock River between State Street and Jefferson Street bridges, runs Friday and Saturday 5:30-8:30 p.m. through Dec. 31. Santa Claus at the Mall, Lincoln Mall, 1255 W. Galena Avenue, Freeport, 11-4 p.m. Saturday, noon-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit with Santa who will be at the Mall every Saturday and Sunday during the holiday season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Legal Record.