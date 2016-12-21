Fire Chief: Rockford fire that killed 3 appears accidental
Authorities in Rockford say they'll identify three children who died in a Christmas Even house fire once autopsies have been conducted Monday. Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz tells the Register Star that he's agreed to give the mother of the children two days to inform family members before the children's names and ages are made public.
