Fire Chief: Rockford fire that killed...

Fire Chief: Rockford fire that killed 3 appears accidental

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 25 Read more: Daily Herald

Authorities in Rockford say they'll identify three children who died in a Christmas Even house fire once autopsies have been conducted Monday. Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz tells the Register Star that he's agreed to give the mother of the children two days to inform family members before the children's names and ages are made public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love Rockford Dec 20 Holly 3
News Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo... Dec 20 Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢ 1
Marty gilbert Dec 11 Marty 8
Jimmy dale harris Dec 5 shazbotbaru0 1
witch beulah (Dec '10) Dec 2 Miss Thing 27
Donald Trump for President Nov 29 fact 2
Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07) Nov 28 Fadumo from Canada 1,210
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,833 • Total comments across all topics: 277,403,107

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC