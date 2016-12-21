Dr. Joseph and Judith Lowry Lowrys celebrate 50th anniversary
Dr. Joseph T. Lowry DVM and Judith E Lowry will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Dec. 26. They were married Dec. 26, 1966 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dixon. Joe grew up in Pittsfield, the eldest son of the late Ed and Mariam Lowry and Judy grew up in Harmon, Dixon and Polo, the eldest daughter of Don and Ruth Miller.
