Donald W. Glenn
SUBLETTE – Donald W. Glenn, 78, of Sublette, died Sunday Dec. 18, 2016, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford, after a short illness. He was born June 10, 1938, in Amboy, the son of Ralph and Charlotte Glenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love Rockford
|Dec 20
|Holly
|3
|Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flo...
|Dec 20
|Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢
|1
|Marty gilbert
|Dec 11
|Marty
|8
|Jimmy dale harris
|Dec 5
|shazbotbaru0
|1
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Dec 2
|Miss Thing
|27
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov 29
|fact
|2
|Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07)
|Nov 28
|Fadumo from Canada
|1,210
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC