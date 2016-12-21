Cryogenic storage now at PCI's Rockford, IL site
PCI Clinical Services has added cryogenic storage capabilities at its Rockford, IL facilities, complementing those currently in place at the company's Bridgend, UK Center of Excellence for Clinical Trial Services. The expansion supports research and development of cell-based therapies, explains Brian Keesee, Executive Director, Clinical Services at PCI.
