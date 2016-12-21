Ballistics questioned in 1993 Rockford murder
A Rockford man serving a life sentence for murder is in Winnebago County court seeking a new trial based on tests he says show a gun linked to him wasn't used in the crime. The Rockford Register-Star reports that California ballistics expert John Murdock testified Monday that neither the cartridges nor the bullets recovered from the scene of the 1993 killing came from a gun linked to 51-year-old Patrick Pursley.
