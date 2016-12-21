Authorities identify 3 children found dead in Rockford fire
Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz on Monday said 5-year-old Damion Kruger, 11-year-old Star Bonilla and 17-year-old Michael Bonilla died in the Saturday fire. The Rockford Register Star reports that the preliminary cause of death for the three is thermal with smoke and soot inhalation.
