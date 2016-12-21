Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th...

Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flock of birds

There are 1 comment on the AVHerald story from Friday Dec 16, titled Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flock of birds. In it, AVHerald reports that:

An Allegiant Airbus A320-200, registration N234NV performing flight G4-1671 from Chicago Rockford,IL to Punta Gorda,FL with 177 passengers and 6 crew, departed Rockford International Airport's runway 25 and was in the initial climb when the aircraft flew through a flock of geese and ingested a number of birds into its #1 engine . The crew stopped the climb at 2500 feet, shut the engine down and returned to Rockford for a safe landing on runway 25 about 25 minutes after departure.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at AVHerald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Ã¢Â€Â¢Ã‚Â¿Ã¢Â€Â¢

Dallas, TX

#1 Tuesday Dec 20
that is terrible, why didn't they wait until the geese flew by?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rockford Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I Love Rockford Dec 20 Holly 3
Marty gilbert Dec 11 Marty 8
Jimmy dale harris Dec 5 shazbotbaru0 1
witch beulah (Dec '10) Dec 2 Miss Thing 27
Donald Trump for President Nov 29 fact 2
Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07) Nov 28 Fadumo from Canada 1,210
unique license plate Help Nov 25 sweetness34 3
See all Rockford Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rockford Forum Now

Rockford Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rockford Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
 

Rockford, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,523 • Total comments across all topics: 277,318,221

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC