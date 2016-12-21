There are on the AVHerald story from Friday Dec 16, titled Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flock of birds. In it, AVHerald reports that:

An Allegiant Airbus A320-200, registration N234NV performing flight G4-1671 from Chicago Rockford,IL to Punta Gorda,FL with 177 passengers and 6 crew, departed Rockford International Airport's runway 25 and was in the initial climb when the aircraft flew through a flock of geese and ingested a number of birds into its #1 engine . The crew stopped the climb at 2500 feet, shut the engine down and returned to Rockford for a safe landing on runway 25 about 25 minutes after departure.

