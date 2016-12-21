Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flock of birds
There are 1 comment on the AVHerald story from Friday Dec 16, titled Allegiant A320 at Chicago on Dec 15th 2016, flock of birds. In it, AVHerald reports that:
An Allegiant Airbus A320-200, registration N234NV performing flight G4-1671 from Chicago Rockford,IL to Punta Gorda,FL with 177 passengers and 6 crew, departed Rockford International Airport's runway 25 and was in the initial climb when the aircraft flew through a flock of geese and ingested a number of birds into its #1 engine . The crew stopped the climb at 2500 feet, shut the engine down and returned to Rockford for a safe landing on runway 25 about 25 minutes after departure.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at AVHerald.
|
#1 Tuesday Dec 20
that is terrible, why didn't they wait until the geese flew by?
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Rockford Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I Love Rockford
|Dec 20
|Holly
|3
|Marty gilbert
|Dec 11
|Marty
|8
|Jimmy dale harris
|Dec 5
|shazbotbaru0
|1
|witch beulah (Dec '10)
|Dec 2
|Miss Thing
|27
|Donald Trump for President
|Nov 29
|fact
|2
|Hannah Montana Email!!!!!!! (Nov '07)
|Nov 28
|Fadumo from Canada
|1,210
|unique license plate Help
|Nov 25
|sweetness34
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rockford Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC