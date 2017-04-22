Burglary arrests made after Williamson County vehicle pursuit
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office arrested 3 suspects accused of being involved in a string of burglaries in the county Thursday afternoon. On April 20 at around 2:45 p.m. deputies with the sheriff's office, along with multiple agencies, were dispatched to a vehicle pursuit that began in Jarrell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Add your comments below
Rockdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking to make friends
|Mar '17
|La verda
|2
|Preschool
|Jan '17
|Lisa Catney
|1
|David Joseph zinn (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|babygirl1972
|2
|Harassment by Rockdale Police Department (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|MCBlack Sheep
|55
|Cameron police asking for residents to be alert... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Billyray
|1
|Burkhart takes reigns as BHS Principal (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|my bad
|1
|Randall J Davis (Jul '10)
|Aug '16
|Timber Bombadill
|15
Find what you want!
Search Rockdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC