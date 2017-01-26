Family still looking for woman who va...

Family still looking for woman who vanished

3 hrs ago

Terri Wilson reported her daughter, Emily Hacker, missing to the Rockdale Police Department on Jan. 20, and her daughter still has not come home. "It's heartbreaking -- it's nerve wrecking not knowing where she's at, not knowing if she's dead or alive," Wilson said.

Rockdale, TX

