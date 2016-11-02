Mail-order drug charges bring plea of...

Mail-order drug charges bring plea of guilty

Nov 2, 2016 Read more: Times Observer

A Warren man charged with sending cash to his mother in Texas in exchange for methamphetamine has pleaded guilty to drug charges. Trevor R. Snyder, 22, pleaded guilty to criminal use of a communication facility, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia before Judge Gregory Hammond.

