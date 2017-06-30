Holy Catfish Batman! Rock Springs man...

Holy Catfish Batman! Rock Springs man hauls in new state record from the Gorge

Tuesday Jun 27

All it took was a chunk of sucker meat on a six pound test line in 18 inches of water, said Christian Cosby of Rock Springs. The new Wyoming State Record Channel Catfish was taken from Flaming Gorge Reservoir on June 24th and it weighed 28.52 pounds, was 39 inches long and had a girth of 23.25 inches.

