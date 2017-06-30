Clark Stith sworn in to represent house district 48
Clark Stith of Rock Springs was sworn in as a member of the 64th Wyoming Legislature on Tuesday in the House Chamber of the Jonah Business Center in Cheyenne. Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice E. James Burke administered the oath of office.
