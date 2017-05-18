Wyoming National Guard & Tunisia continue to perfect partnership
In 2016, the Wyoming National Guard commenced the Humanitarian Mining Action mission, a State Partnership Program-leveraged program, in Tunisia. The HMA is a Department of Defense program that provides education and training in finding, clearing and securing land mines and other explosive remnants of war.
