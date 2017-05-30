Storm brings snow to Wyoming; closes major interstate
The Wyoming Department of Transportation closed a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie on Thursday because nearly a foot of snow had fallen. The highway was expected to remain closed most of the day.
