More Wyoming rest stops get free Wi-Fi

Monday May 22 Read more: KGWN

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has expanded free Wi-Fi availability at rest stops, welcome and information centers around the state. The newest locations with Wi-Fi are the rest areas located at Chugwater, Dwyer Junction and Orin Junction, all on Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper.

