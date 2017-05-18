Governor Mead appoints new judge for ...

Governor Mead appoints new judge for the Second Judicial District

Thursday May 18

Governor Matt Mead has appointed Dawnessa Snyder to be District Court Judge for the Second Judicial District in Carbon County. Snyder fills the vacancy occurring with the retirement of Judge Wade Waldrip on July 7. Snyder is currently the Chief Deputy in the Carbon County Attorney's Office.

