Flame from Jerusalem lights faith in the hearts of S.L.'s Greek Orthodox worshipers

Met by bells clanging overheard and songs from joyful parishioners, a flame ignited in Jerusalem was brought to light Saints Peter and Paul Orthodox Church on Saturday. Lighting the first of the church's candles, Father John Mahfouz turned to the crowd outside the church and cried "Christ is risen!" Church members came with candles, thin tapers and carefully prepared lanterns to receive their own portion of the fire, taking it back to their homes to remember the event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.