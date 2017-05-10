Wyoming Dept. of Education holds meet...

Wyoming Dept. of Education holds meetings on Math Standards

Friday Apr 28

These meetings will inform the public of the standards review process and gather public input to be shared with the Math Standards Review Committee for their consideration prior to their work. A presentation will cover the design criteria, goals, objectives, definitions of the standards, and answer questions pertaining to the review process.

