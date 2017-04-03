Trump declares end to 'war on coal' - but utilities aren't listening
A mechanics works on mining equipment at the Black Butte coal mine outside Rock Springs, Wyoming, U.S. April 4, 2017. When President Donald Trump signed an executive order last week to sweep away Obama-era climate change regulations, he said it would end America's "war on coal", usher in a new era of energy production and put miners back to work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.
Add your comments below
Rock Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Nena James, 3rd District Court Judge doing a... (Apr '12)
|Mar 27
|Slim
|17
|De Klewn Horrors de Marblemouth y ChakChak
|Mar 13
|Bowd Headed Haber...
|1
|Fake News is Gina Sekulew on Yahoo Yahoo
|Mar 13
|John Mastrome
|1
|Romney's Dog Devours Michelle Darkskin
|Feb '17
|Unca ReamUs
|2
|Katzenburg Thumbfuks Gnome, LickzJewShit
|Feb '17
|Leonard Skeeeny
|2
|Whatever Happened to Barry Sotero?
|Feb '17
|Comery FiredSoon
|4
|Anna Mendiola Gives Redhead on White Lace (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Immigration Jewess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rock Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC