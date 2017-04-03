Speed, alcohol being investigated as factors in weekend crash on South Pass

Emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred at milepost 46 on Highway 28 at approximately 10:23 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The driver, a 56-year-old Riverton man, was traveling home from Rock Springs when he lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road to the east. Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Eli Miller said the vehicle struck a pine tree approximately 8 inches in diameter snapping it off.

