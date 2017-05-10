Highway Patrol cleans up I-80

Friday Apr 28

It's no secret Interstate 80 can be a real contraband corridor. In an effort to crack down on interstate commerce of illegal drugs and human trafficking, Wyoming Highway Patrol participated in a criminal interdiction along the I-80 April 10 through April 15. The initiative was conducted in conjunction with a nationwide effort by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

