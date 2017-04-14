Bar Fight in Rock Springs Over Gang P...

Bar Fight in Rock Springs Over Gang Patches

Police have arrested three motorcycle gang members after a bar fight in Rock Springs over a rival gang member's vest with patches that identify the gang to which he belonged. The Rock Springs Rocket-Miner reports that the incident occurred about 3 p.m. Monday and resulted in the arrest of three members of the Sons of Silence Motorcycle Club.

