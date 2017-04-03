Wyoming Department of Education looki...

Wyoming Department of Education looking for public input on math standards

Wednesday Mar 29

The Wyoming Department of Education and State Board of Education are taking public input on Wyoming's current math standards. The Math Standards Review Committee will consider this input as they begin the standards review process.

