Winter Storm Watch posted for Lander, Wind River Mountains

Thursday Mar 30

A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for late Thursday night through late Friday night. A winter storm has begun moving into western Wyoming, bringing snow, rain, and gusty winds to the state.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Sweetwater County was issued at April 04 at 9:22AM MDT

