There and back again
Many years ago, I traveled abroad for the first time, to visit a high school friend from Rock Springs, Wyoming, who had been stationed by the U.S. Army in Germany. On that trip, I nearly froze to death in the Bavarian Alps, lost my passport at a train station, and fell briefly in love with a woman I met in a Munich park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at High Country News.
Add your comments below
Rock Springs Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Nena James, 3rd District Court Judge doing a... (Apr '12)
|Mon
|Slim
|17
|De Klewn Horrors de Marblemouth y ChakChak
|Mar 13
|Bowd Headed Haber...
|1
|Fake News is Gina Sekulew on Yahoo Yahoo
|Mar 13
|John Mastrome
|1
|Romney's Dog Devours Michelle Darkskin
|Feb 28
|Unca ReamUs
|2
|Katzenburg Thumbfuks Gnome, LickzJewShit
|Feb 28
|Leonard Skeeeny
|2
|Whatever Happened to Barry Sotero?
|Feb '17
|Comery FiredSoon
|4
|Anna Mendiola Gives Redhead on White Lace (Oct '15)
|Feb '17
|Immigration Jewess
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rock Springs Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC