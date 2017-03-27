Rent feel a little steep? Riverton am...

Rent feel a little steep? Riverton among cities with highest rent spike since 2011

Tuesday Mar 28

Riverton is making national news for its increase in rent from the time period of 2011-2016. In a recent article titled America Altered - The Changing Landscapes of US Cities , LendingTree.com puts Riverton, WY at #3 in the cost of rent increasing over the past five years.

