While we were bolstered by a federal appeals court dismissing Wyoming Governor Matt Mead's attempt to sue the Bureau of Land Management to force the agency to round up hundreds of wild horses from public land in the state last fall, we are appalled to learn that the BLM has issued a Scoping Statement for the "Adobe Town, Salt Wells Creek and Great Divide Herd Management Areas Population Management Action." Public input is invaluable early in the process.

