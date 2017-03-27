Governor Mead names Wyoming Tourism Board appointments
The Wyoming Office of Tourism is pleased to announce that Governor Mead recently appointed James Waldrop, Mary Hill, Angie Guyon and Larry Lloyd to the Wyoming Tourism Board. Waldrop is a reappointment, while Hill, Guyon and Lloyd are new appointments to the board.
