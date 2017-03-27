BLM Conducting Scoping for Wyoming Wi...

BLM Conducting Scoping for Wyoming Wild Horse Gather

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 8 Read more: The Horse

The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs and Rawlins Field Offices, in Wyoming, are launching a 30-day public scoping period prior to preparing an environmental assessment on a proposed wild horse gather in the Salt Wells Creek, Adobe Town, and Great Divide Basin Herd Management Areas . The field offices are proposing to gather and remove wild horses to bring the populations to the HMAs' low appropriate management level to comply with the 2013 Consent Decree Rock Springs Grazing Association v.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Horse.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is Nena James, 3rd District Court Judge doing a... (Apr '12) Mar 27 Slim 17
De Klewn Horrors de Marblemouth y ChakChak Mar 13 Bowd Headed Haber... 1
Fake News is Gina Sekulew on Yahoo Yahoo Mar 13 John Mastrome 1
Romney's Dog Devours Michelle Darkskin Feb 28 Unca ReamUs 2
Katzenburg Thumbfuks Gnome, LickzJewShit Feb 28 Leonard Skeeeny 2
Whatever Happened to Barry Sotero? Feb '17 Comery FiredSoon 4
Anna Mendiola Gives Redhead on White Lace (Oct '15) Feb '17 Immigration Jewess 3
See all Rock Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Springs Forum Now

Rock Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Rock Springs, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,561 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,230

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC