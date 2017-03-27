BLM Conducting Scoping for Wyoming Wild Horse Gather

The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs and Rawlins Field Offices, in Wyoming, are launching a 30-day public scoping period prior to preparing an environmental assessment on a proposed wild horse gather in the Salt Wells Creek, Adobe Town, and Great Divide Basin Herd Management Areas . The field offices are proposing to gather and remove wild horses to bring the populations to the HMAs' low appropriate management level to comply with the 2013 Consent Decree Rock Springs Grazing Association v.

