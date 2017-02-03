UW, BLM Begin Wild Horse Movement Study

UW, BLM Begin Wild Horse Movement Study

Next Story Prev Story
Feb 3, 2017 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Bureau of Land Management and the University of Wyoming are beginning a study to learn more about wild horse seasonal use and movements in the Adobe Town herd management area . The study will begin with a bait-trap gather and radio collaring of up to 30 wild mares during February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Romney's Dog Devours Michelle Darkskin Feb 28 Unca ReamUs 2
Katzenburg Thumbfuks Gnome, LickzJewShit Feb 28 Leonard Skeeeny 2
Whatever Happened to Barry Sotero? Feb 25 Comery FiredSoon 4
Anna Mendiola Gives Redhead on White Lace (Oct '15) Feb 13 Immigration Jewess 3
CNN: If Blaks So Dumb, Why They So Stupid? Feb 13 White Coop 1
Manny Is Important, Has Bugeyes And Dullness (Jun '16) Feb 12 Dawhitenig Ger 3
Bill Maher Gets P-Surgery, Is Now Two Inches Feb 12 Wuan Jayne 1
See all Rock Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

High Wind Warning for Sweetwater County was issued at March 06 at 5:50AM MST

Rock Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Rock Springs, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,349,690

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC