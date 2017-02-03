Snowboarder pulled by ATV near Rock Springs crashes, dies
Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell says 37-year-old Brandon Adamson, of Reliance, crashed Wednesday afternoon and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. The 49-year-old man driving the ATV told investigators he was towing Adamson with a rope on the snowy streets when Adamson lost control and crashed.
