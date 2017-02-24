I-80 closures remain Friday morning

I-80 closures remain Friday morning

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: Star Valley Independent

Most of I-80 through Wyoming remains closed this morning in at least 1 direction due to winter weather. As of 6:15 a.m. Friday, eastbound I-80 was closed from Evanston to Rock Springs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Valley Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Whatever Happened to Barry Sotero? Thu Cumberland Number... 3
Anna Mendiola Gives Redhead on White Lace (Oct '15) Feb 13 Immigration Jewess 3
CNN: If Blaks So Dumb, Why They So Stupid? Feb 13 White Coop 1
Katzenburg Thumbfuks Gnome, LickzJewShit Feb 13 Geffen Kurz 1
Manny Is Important, Has Bugeyes And Dullness (Jun '16) Feb 12 Dawhitenig Ger 3
Bill Maher Gets P-Surgery, Is Now Two Inches Feb 12 Wuan Jayne 1
Little Juan Gets Nervous, Drives Crappy Truck Feb 12 Alblurto Wyfcheat 9
See all Rock Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Springs Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Sweetwater County was issued at February 24 at 2:10AM MST

Rock Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Sudan
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Rock Springs, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,309 • Total comments across all topics: 279,109,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC