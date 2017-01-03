Telemedicine may the the future of health care but is it safe?
Ten-year-old Kaden Marvell gets a check-up with his doctor in Salt Lake City from his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They're using telehealth: technology that delivers virtual medicine to a clinic just 5 minutes from Kaden's home, saving him and his mom a six-hour round-trip drive.
