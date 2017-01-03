Telemedicine may the the future of he...

Telemedicine may the the future of health care but is it safe?

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KSL-TV

Ten-year-old Kaden Marvell gets a check-up with his doctor in Salt Lake City from his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. They're using telehealth: technology that delivers virtual medicine to a clinic just 5 minutes from Kaden's home, saving him and his mom a six-hour round-trip drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Springs Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Smug Old Tyrant to be Jailed Mon Poindesta 5
Lawyers to Fight CPS (Mar '11) Dec 31 concerned parent 20
Bamas Skinny Bwackass Mrderd by DJT Dec 30 Chick Daint 1
Little Juan Gets Nervous, Drives Crappy Truck Dec 26 Jose Enriques 2
Michelle Cooks Darkie Special: TwigTurd Pie Dec 26 BHO Nag 1
Obama Eats Bowl of Feces, Turns Darker Dec 26 Michelle Gorillas... 1
Filthly Kenyan Chased from Washington Dec 24 Josh Earnest 1
See all Rock Springs Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Springs Forum Now

Rock Springs Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Springs Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Rock Springs, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,623,677

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC