BLM, University of Wyoming Begin Wild Horse Movement Study

Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: The Horse

The Bureau of Land Management and the University of Wyoming are beginning a study to learn more about wild horse seasonal use and movements in the Adobe Town herd management area . The study will begin with a bait-trap gather and radio-collaring of up to 30 wild mares in February.

