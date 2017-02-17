BLM, University of Wyoming Begin Wild Horse Movement Study
The Bureau of Land Management and the University of Wyoming are beginning a study to learn more about wild horse seasonal use and movements in the Adobe Town herd management area . The study will begin with a bait-trap gather and radio-collaring of up to 30 wild mares in February.
