See who won Hilton Head's annual hot dog eating contest
Which Lowcountry beaches are best to see the Salute From the Shore flyover? Here is the answer and a few other tips The 3rd Annual Hot Dog Eating Contest was held on Tuesday at Hilton Head's Frosty Frog Cafe. Daniel Puccini, of Beaufort, came out the winner by eating 12 hot dogs in four minutes.
