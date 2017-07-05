Patti Mercer To Co-Host Mornings On WRHI
The former Mrs. South Carolina will partner up with Lucas McFadden to co-host Palmetto Mornings on WRHI FM 100.1/AM 1340 , starting Thursday. Mercer is a Fort Mill native and she currently hosts Close-Up Fort Mill Tega/Cay from 12-12:30 every Tuesday and Thursday on WRHI.
