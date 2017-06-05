Woman staying in Rock Hill reported missing
A woman staying in Rock Hill who was supposed to return to Florida is missing, the York County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. Deputies say 54-year-old Mishelle Renee Calvert was staying off Bonnybrook Circle for about a month and was expected to return to Miami, Florida on May 8. Calvert is described as being around 5'5" and 200 pounds.
