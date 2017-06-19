Turnout moderate to awful in today's South Carolina's 5th Congressional District special election
Turnout is generally low to non-existent today in the 5th Congressional District special election to decide who will replace Mick Mulvaney, President Donald Trump's new budget director. In York County, home to the population center of Rock Hill, as of 1 p.m., some precincts were as low as 6 percent of registered voters while others ran as high as 25 percent, said elections spokeswoman Beth Covington.
