this story a-o

Lander University sophomores Amira Abdelwahab, left, of Greenwood, a political science major minoring in international studies; and political science and pre-law student Sarah Grigg, of Anderson, attended the NEW Leadership SC conference at Winthrop University in Rock Hill from May 14-18. Two Lander University students were selected to take part in an intensive four-day leadership residential program designed to encourage college women to consider careers in public service.

