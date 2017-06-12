South Carolina's 5th district candidates seeking to fill Mick Mulvaney's seat making final TV pitch
In this Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, Ralph Norman, speaks during a debate in Rock Hill, S.C. Archie Parnell won the Democratic primary in the special election for South Carolina's 5th District. Parnell for Congress/Provided FILE- In this Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, Ralph Norman, speaks during a debate in Rock Hill, S.C. COLUMBIA, S.C. - Candidates vying to replace Mick Mulvaney in Congress are making their final televised pitches just days before voters will pick among them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Mill Post Office = Nightmare on Elm St... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Susan
|48
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|May 18
|kadkins6815
|97
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|33
|tega cay police department (Apr '09)
|May '17
|29708mmm
|28
|Looking for a Church (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Mary Magdalene
|3
|Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Unknown
|16
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|KarenG
|30
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC