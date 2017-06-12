South Carolina's 5th district candida...

South Carolina's 5th district candidates seeking to fill Mick Mulvaney's seat making final TV pitch

In this Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, Ralph Norman, speaks during a debate in Rock Hill, S.C. Archie Parnell won the Democratic primary in the special election for South Carolina's 5th District. Parnell for Congress/Provided FILE- In this Oct. 19, 2006 file photo, Ralph Norman, speaks during a debate in Rock Hill, S.C. COLUMBIA, S.C. - Candidates vying to replace Mick Mulvaney in Congress are making their final televised pitches just days before voters will pick among them.

