SC police rescue 2 puppies from car i...

SC police rescue 2 puppies from car in 94-degree heat

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Island Packet

Rock Hill police worked quickly Wednesday to cool two puppies they found left in a locked car without air conditioning in 94-degree heat. Officers say the black and white puppies - younger than three months old - were panting and warm to the touch, said a Rock Hill Police Department report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Mill Post Office = Nightmare on Elm St... (Aug '09) Jun 14 Susan 48
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) May '17 kadkins6815 97
the music thread (Mar '12) May '17 Musikologist 33
tega cay police department (Apr '09) May '17 29708mmm 28
Looking for a Church (Feb '10) May '17 Mary Magdalene 3
Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13) Apr '17 Unknown 16
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Apr '17 KarenG 30
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,199 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC