S.C. Rep. Trey Gowdy wins endorsement to be chairman of House...
U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy moved a step closer Thursday to becoming the next chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. It will make the South Carolina Republican the only member of the state delegation to helm a standing Congressional committee - and the first since the defeat of Budget Chairman John Spratt, a Democrat from the Rock Hill area, in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|May 18
|kadkins6815
|97
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|33
|tega cay police department (Apr '09)
|May '17
|29708mmm
|28
|Looking for a Church (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Mary Magdalene
|3
|Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Unknown
|16
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|KarenG
|30
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Samson of Southie
|161
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC