S.C. Rep. Trey Gowdy wins endorsement...

S.C. Rep. Trey Gowdy wins endorsement to be chairman of House...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Post and Courier

U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy moved a step closer Thursday to becoming the next chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. It will make the South Carolina Republican the only member of the state delegation to helm a standing Congressional committee - and the first since the defeat of Budget Chairman John Spratt, a Democrat from the Rock Hill area, in 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) May 18 kadkins6815 97
the music thread (Mar '12) May 16 Musikologist 33
tega cay police department (Apr '09) May '17 29708mmm 28
Looking for a Church (Feb '10) May '17 Mary Magdalene 3
Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13) Apr '17 Unknown 16
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Apr '17 KarenG 30
News State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08) Apr '17 Samson of Southie 161
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,269 • Total comments across all topics: 281,677,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC