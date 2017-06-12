Rock Hill officer rescues puppies from hot car, owner charged
Two 5-week-old puppies are being closely watched at the York County Animal Shelter after they were left in a hot car in Rock Hill this week. "It's very frustrating and very difficult to see," said Rock Hill Police Officer Robin Gander, the first to show up to the call.
