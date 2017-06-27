Rock Hill man, 22, died in fiery Saturday crash in York County, coroner says
The man killed in a fiery Saturday morning crash in York County has been identified as a Rock Hill man. Diego Muro, 22, of Rock Hill died in the one-car crash, said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast in a written release Tuesday.
