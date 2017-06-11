Re-enactors bring Battle of Ramsour's...

Re-enactors bring Battle of Ramsour's Mill to life

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 11 Read more: Lincoln Times-News

A big part of the annual celebration and re-enactment of the Battle of Ramsour's Mill, which is being held this weekend at the battlefield behind Lincolnton High School, is the living history demonstrations that will be going on throughout both days. Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, individuals like Terence Kendrick, who lives in Rock Hill, South Carolina, will be at the battleground sharing their knowledge of that period of history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Mill Post Office = Nightmare on Elm St... (Aug '09) Wed Susan 48
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) May 18 kadkins6815 97
the music thread (Mar '12) May 16 Musikologist 33
tega cay police department (Apr '09) May '17 29708mmm 28
Looking for a Church (Feb '10) May '17 Mary Magdalene 3
Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13) Apr '17 Unknown 16
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Apr '17 KarenG 30
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Cuba
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,773,143

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC