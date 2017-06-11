Re-enactors bring Battle of Ramsour's Mill to life
A big part of the annual celebration and re-enactment of the Battle of Ramsour's Mill, which is being held this weekend at the battlefield behind Lincolnton High School, is the living history demonstrations that will be going on throughout both days. Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, individuals like Terence Kendrick, who lives in Rock Hill, South Carolina, will be at the battleground sharing their knowledge of that period of history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lincoln Times-News.
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Mill Post Office = Nightmare on Elm St... (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Susan
|48
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|May 18
|kadkins6815
|97
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|33
|tega cay police department (Apr '09)
|May '17
|29708mmm
|28
|Looking for a Church (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Mary Magdalene
|3
|Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Unknown
|16
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|KarenG
|30
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC