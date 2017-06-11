Re-enactors bring Battle of Ramsour's Mill to life

A big part of the annual celebration and re-enactment of the Battle of Ramsour's Mill, which is being held this weekend at the battlefield behind Lincolnton High School, is the living history demonstrations that will be going on throughout both days. Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, individuals like Terence Kendrick, who lives in Rock Hill, South Carolina, will be at the battleground sharing their knowledge of that period of history.

