Person killed in York County crash identified as 83-year-old woman
A person killed Monday in a York County crash has been identified by the coroner as 83-year-old Laven Turner McFarland of Morganton. The wreck happened just before 3 p.m. on the 400 block of Hall Spencer Road, between Anderson Road and Huntington Farm Road in Rock Hill.
