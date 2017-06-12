One week until 5th Congressional Dist...

One week until 5th Congressional District Special Election in SC

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: WBTV

There is just one week left of campaigning for those vying to fill the 5th Congressional District seat of South Carolina. It was left vacant by Republican Mick Mulvaney when President Trump nominated him as budget director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Mill Post Office = Nightmare on Elm St... (Aug '09) Wed Susan 48
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) May 18 kadkins6815 97
the music thread (Mar '12) May 16 Musikologist 33
tega cay police department (Apr '09) May '17 29708mmm 28
Looking for a Church (Feb '10) May '17 Mary Magdalene 3
Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13) Apr '17 Unknown 16
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Apr '17 KarenG 30
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,839 • Total comments across all topics: 281,784,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC