One killed, one injured in Rock Hill shooting

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, a man and woman were shot in the 200 block of Sunset Drive around 6:15 p.m. The two victims were then driven to the Piedmont Medical Center on South Herlong Avenue, officers said. Mark Bollinger, who is the executive officer of the police department, said "there was no shooting at or near Piedmont Medical Center."

