One killed, one injured in Rock Hill shooting
According to the Rock Hill Police Department, a man and woman were shot in the 200 block of Sunset Drive around 6:15 p.m. The two victims were then driven to the Piedmont Medical Center on South Herlong Avenue, officers said. Mark Bollinger, who is the executive officer of the police department, said "there was no shooting at or near Piedmont Medical Center."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Add your comments below
Rock Hill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Mill Post Office = Nightmare on Elm St... (Aug '09)
|Jun 14
|Susan
|48
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|May '17
|kadkins6815
|97
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|33
|tega cay police department (Apr '09)
|May '17
|29708mmm
|28
|Looking for a Church (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Mary Magdalene
|3
|Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Unknown
|16
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|KarenG
|30
Find what you want!
Search Rock Hill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC