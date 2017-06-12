Man serving life for killing sex offe...

Man serving life for killing sex offender loses appeal

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WMBF

A man who along with his wife killed a sex offender in South Carolina because they said God told them to will not have his guilty plea overturned. The Herald of Rock Hill reports a judge Friday rejected 34-year-old Jeremy Moody's argument his court-appointed lawyers didn't do enough to investigate his mental illness before he pleaded guilty to murder in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Rock Hill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fort Mill Post Office = Nightmare on Elm St... (Aug '09) Jun 14 Susan 48
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) May 18 kadkins6815 97
the music thread (Mar '12) May '17 Musikologist 33
tega cay police department (Apr '09) May '17 29708mmm 28
Looking for a Church (Feb '10) May '17 Mary Magdalene 3
Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13) Apr '17 Unknown 16
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Apr '17 KarenG 30
See all Rock Hill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Rock Hill Forum Now

Rock Hill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Rock Hill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Rock Hill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,825,612

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC